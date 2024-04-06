The Federal
x

Watch | Lok Sabha elections 2024: India's youth not bothered to vote?

Fewer than 40% of young eligible first time voters across the country have registered to vote, suggests data

The Federal
6 April 2024 3:11 PM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha Electionvoting rightsIndian electionsyoung Indians
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X