The Federal
x

Watch: Lingayat quota demand in Karnataka turns ugly with lathi charge, violence

Led by Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, the community demands 15% reservation in jobs and education. They are currently classified under 3B category with 5% benefits.

The Federal
10 Dec 2024 7:28 PM IST


LingayatPanchamasali LingayatKarnatakaBelagavi
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick