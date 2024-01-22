The Federal
x

Watch: Laddoos distributed at New York Times Square ahead of Pran Pratishtha

'Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir' distribute laddoos at Times Square ahead of Pran Pratishtha

The Federal
22 Jan 2024 7:48 AM GMT


New Yorktimes square new yorkAyodhya templeRam TempleUttar PradeshIndian diaspora in US
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X