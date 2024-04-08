The Federal
x

Watch | Know why ISRO’s Aditya L1 will not see solar eclipse spectacle

Aditya L1, ISRO’s space-based solar satellite, will not capture the North American eclipse spectacle as it is located in such a position from where it has a 24/7 view of the Sun

The Federal
8 April 2024 6:27 AM GMT


solar eclipse liveISROsatelliteNASA
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X