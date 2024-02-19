The Federal
x

Watch | Kerala Governor confronts protesting SFI activists

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday got down from his car and confronted a group of SFI activists who were waving black flags at his convoy

The Federal
19 Feb 2024 4:39 PM GMT


Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed KhanSFI activists
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X