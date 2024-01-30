The Federal
Watch| Kerala: 15 given death penalty in BJP leader Ranjith's murder case

On January 30, 2024, a Kerala sessions court has declared a historic verdict in the case awarding capital punishment to all the 15 accused involved in the murder.

30 Jan 2024 12:14 PM GMT


KeralaMurdersection 302 of IPC
