Watch | Kathak in Tamil: Connecting North and South through dance

A Kathak dance school in Chennai has developed a new format to perform Kathak in Tamil language. Without changing the grammar of the dance, artists perform with grace, using Tamil poems and dialogues with ease.

Pramila Krishnan
26 Jun 2024 4:24 PM GMT


Pramila Krishnan is Assistant Editor with The Federal. She is a multimedia journalist covering social issues, gender, and politics.
