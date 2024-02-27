Watch | Karnataka Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins three seats, BJP one

The Federal
Karnataka Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins three seats, BJP one

In the Karnataka Rajya Sabha elections, all three Congress candidates emerged victorious, while BJP's Narayana Bandage also got elected to the Upper House

27 Feb 2024 3:59 PM GMT


KarnatakaRajya SabhaCongressBJP
