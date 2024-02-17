The Federal
x

Watch | ISRO's INSAT-3DS aims to improve meteorological observations

ISRO is all set to launch INSAT-3DS, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 5.35 pm on Saturday, February 17

The Federal
17 Feb 2024 1:33 PM GMT


ISROsatellite launch ISROGSLV
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X