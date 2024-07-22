The Federal
Watch | Is Viksit Bharat an achievable goal? Modinomics explained

PM Modi's ambitious Viksit Bharat vision aims to make India a developed economy by 2047. As we approach the Union Budget, let's delve into the numbers to see how close India is to achieving this dream.

22 July 2024 12:06 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-22 12:12:34)


Union BudgetVikshit Bharat Sankalp YatraIndian EconomyNarendra Modi
