Watch | IPL 2024: KKR’s last-over hero Harshit Rana penalised
KKR bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s IPL 2024 match against SRH in Kolkata on March 23
The Federal
24 March 2024 10:06 AM GMT
24 March 2024 10:06 AM GMT
