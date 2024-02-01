The Federal
x

Watch: Interim Budget 2024 allocates maximum fund for Defence Ministry

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman allocated 6.2 lakh crore for Defence Ministry and 1.27 lakh crore for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

The Federal
1 Feb 2024 1:46 PM GMT


Union BudgetFinance Minister of IndiaNirmala Devi
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X