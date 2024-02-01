- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- SportsSports
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- BudgetBudget
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Watch: Interim Budget 2024 allocates maximum fund for Defence Ministry
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman allocated 6.2 lakh crore for Defence Ministry and 1.27 lakh crore for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
The Federal
1 Feb 2024 1:46 PM GMT
1 Feb 2024 1:46 PM GMT
Next Story