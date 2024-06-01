The Federal
x

Watch | 'INDIA alliance feels it can form government'

Senior leaders of the INDIA alliance gathered at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to assess the Opposition parties' performance in the polls and discuss preparations for June 4, counting day

G Ganapathy Subramaniam
1 Jun 2024 1:31 PM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha ElectionINDIA allianceCongressAAPExit polls
G Ganapathy Subramaniam
About the AuthorG Ganapathy Subramaniam
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick