Watch | IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes at Rajasthan; pilot safely ejected

Indian Air Force's Tejas, a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), crashed near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, during an operational training sortie. The pilot was ejected safely from the aircraft

12 March 2024 10:45 AM GMT


