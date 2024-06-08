The Federal
x

Watch | How often have Naidu and Nitish jumped ship?

From Naidu's steadfast alliances with the NDA to Nitish's adept switches between coalitions, find out what triggered each moves

The Federal
8 Jun 2024 3:05 PM GMT


BJPNational Democratic Alliance (NDA)Chandrababu NaiduNitish Kumar
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick