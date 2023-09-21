The Federal
x

Watch | Himanta Biswa Sarma's career dotted with probes, scam allegations

A comprehensive look at controversies and scams from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's past

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Nisha P Sekar
21 Sep 2023 3:29 PM GMT


Himanta SarmaAssam CM Himanta Biswas SarmaControversial
Nisha P Sekar
About the AuthorNisha P Sekar
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X