Watch | Goods train derails near Delhi’s Zakhira flyover

A goods train carrying iron sheets derailed near Delhi’s Zakhira flyover around 11.50 am on February 17

17 Feb 2024 9:23 AM GMT


Delhitrain derailsgoods train accident
