The Federal
x

Watch | Election Commissioners Act: It's Centre vs SC

In a video discussion, Supreme Court senior lawyer Mehmood Pracha answers many such queries related to the issue

Neelu Vyas
20 March 2024 4:21 PM GMT


Supreme CourtElection Commission of IndiaCJI D Y Chandrachup
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X