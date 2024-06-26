The Federal
Watch | Drama over Emergency: BJP ploy to divert attention?

BJP leaders observed silence in memory of the people who suffered during the Emergency. Later, they waved placards and protested outside Parliament. So, what message was BJP trying to send across?

Neelu Vyas
26 Jun 2024 4:30 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-06-26 17:11:32)


Emergency Parliament BJP Constitution
