The Federal
x

Watch | Deutsche Telekom showcases apt-less AI smartphone

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Brain, presents the revolutionary "T-phone," a smartphone that boasts app-free user interface

The Federal
27 Feb 2024 4:40 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-27 04:40:48.0)


smartphonesArtificial intelligenceMobile appAI technology
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X