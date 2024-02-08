The Federal
x

Watch | Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel raises concerns

The Pragati Maidan Tunnel has sparked safety concerns due to inadequate waterproofing, The Delhi government's PWD identifies multiple issues including water seepage, cracks and drainage

The Federal
8 Feb 2024 2:06 PM GMT


DelhiPragati Maidan delhitunnelsPublic Works Department
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X