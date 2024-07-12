The Federal
x

Watch | Delhi deluge: What led to knee-deep waterlogging in JJ colony?

Munak canal, which supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, has caused severe waterlogging in Bawana, northwest Delhi.

The Federal
12 July 2024 6:19 AM GMT


DelhiDelhi floodsHaryanairrigation projects
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick