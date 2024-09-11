The Federal
x

Watch | Decoding Rahul's US trip: Flop or success?

The BJP has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the comments he made in America on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, China and reservation during his four-day trip.

Neelu Vyas
11 Sep 2024 3:39 PM GMT


Rahul GandhiUSAAmit MalviyaCongressBJP
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick