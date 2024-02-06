The Federal
x

Watch: Debates on allocations not an India-only issue: Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

The Federal spoke to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan amid rising protests from southern states on Centre's budgetary allocations

G Ganapathy Subramaniam
6 Feb 2024 3:09 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-06 15:47:54.0)


Finance Secretary TV SomanathanUnion BudgetIndian Economy
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X