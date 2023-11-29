The Federal
Watch | ‘Christmas comes early’: Tunnelling expert Arnold Dix on Uttarakhand rescue

29 Nov 2023 9:33 AM GMT

41 trapped workers in the Uttarakhand tunnel were rescued successfully, prompting Arnold Dix, Australian tunnel expert, to describe the event as witnessing a miracle

