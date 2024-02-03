The Federal
x

Watch: China’s Smart Dragon-3 rocket sends 9 satellites into space

China launched a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket from the sea. It was the 3rd flight mission for an SD-3 rocket, said the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center

The Federal
3 Feb 2024 3:07 PM GMT


Chinarocket launchScience and Technology
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X