The Federal
x

Watch | Chess grandmaster breaks record, plays 32 simultaneous matches

Omar Almeida sets new Cuban chess record with 32 simultaneous matches, showcasing skill and promoting the game among diverse participants

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
10 Dec 2023 10:28 AM GMT


Chess
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X