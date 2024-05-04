The Federal
Watch | Canadian Police arrest 3 Indians in connection with Nijjar killing

Three Indian men were arrested in Canada and charged with the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. They are expected to be transported to British Columbia by Monday, May 7

The Federal
4 May 2024 4:23 PM GMT


CanadaHardeep Singh NijjarIndian governmnet
