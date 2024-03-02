The Federal
Watch | BJP's Lok Sabha candidates list out: It's Varansi again for Modi

Amit Shah retains Gandhinagar seat, and Smriti Irani Amethi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to take on Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

2 March 2024 2:57 PM GMT


