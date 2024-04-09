- Home
Watch | BJP will lose Lok Sabha elections in Ladakh because of protests
Speaking to The Federal, Dr. Siddiq Wahid, professor of central Eurasian studies at the Shiv Nadar University, says that it is safe to say that the BJP will not win in Ladakh
Gyan Verma
9 April 2024 1:34 PM GMT
9 April 2024 1:34 PM GMT
