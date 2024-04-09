The Federal
x

Watch | BJP will lose Lok Sabha elections in Ladakh because of protests

Speaking to The Federal, Dr. Siddiq Wahid, professor of central Eurasian studies at the Shiv Nadar University, says that it is safe to say that the BJP will not win in Ladakh

Gyan Verma
9 April 2024 1:34 PM GMT


BJPLadakh2024 Lok Sabha Election
Gyan Verma
About the AuthorGyan Verma
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X