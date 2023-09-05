The Federal
x

Watch | BJP shifts gear on Sanatan politics as INDIA alliance rises, Adani issue flies

BJP stirring up Sanatan Dharma remark of Udhayanidhi Stalin with an eye on 2024?

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
5 Sep 2023 1:30 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-05 15:25:10.0)


SanatanaDMKDravidian movement
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X