The Federal
x

Watch: BJP meets in Bihar ahead of Nitish’s NDA entry

Amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join the NDA again, BJP party leaders will meet in Patna on January 27-28 to discuss the Lok Sabha elections

The Federal
27 Jan 2024 8:27 AM GMT


BiharNitish KumarRJDBJPNDA government
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X