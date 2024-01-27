- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections 2024
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Cricket
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Watch: BJP meets in Bihar ahead of Nitish’s NDA entry
Amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join the NDA again, BJP party leaders will meet in Patna on January 27-28 to discuss the Lok Sabha elections
The Federal
27 Jan 2024 8:27 AM GMT
27 Jan 2024 8:27 AM GMT
Next Story