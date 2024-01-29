The Federal
x

Watch: BJP leader's farmhouse gets a surprise visitor

A tiger was spotted inside BJP leader Munindra Awasthi's farmhouse in UP. Forest officials are conducting a search operation to secure the roaming big cat

The Federal
29 Jan 2024 12:57 PM GMT


Uttar PradeshSave the tigers
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X