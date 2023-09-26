The Federal
x

Watch: BJP a liability to AIADMK, says KC Palanisamy | The Federal Interview

What lies ahead for AIADMK after snapping ties with BJP?

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Kavitha Muralidharan
26 Sep 2023 2:20 PM GMT


AIADMKBJPTamil Nadu politicsannamalai on admk
Kavitha Muralidharan
About the AuthorKavitha Muralidharan
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X