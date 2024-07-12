The Federal
Watch | Arvind Kejriwal gets bail, but remains in jail

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Puneet Nicholas Yadav
12 July 2024 10:08 AM GMT


Arvind KejriwalDelhiSupreme Court
