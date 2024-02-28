The Federal
x

Watch | All about Santhan: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict who passed away

55-year-old Santhan suffered a cardiac arrest around 4 am on February 28 and passed away at 7.50 am, as confirmed by doctors

The Federal
28 Feb 2024 2:37 PM GMT


SanthanRajiv Gandhi assassinationLTTE
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X