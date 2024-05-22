The Federal
x

Watch | All about Rahul's coal scam accusation on Adani, Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP-led government for its alleged close ties with Adani, who has been accused of carrying out a coal scam in India, according to a report

The Federal
22 May 2024 12:37 PM GMT


adani scamRahul GandhiNarendra ModiBJP
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick