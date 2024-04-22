- Home
Watch | All about Gukesh: Youngest challenger for World Chess Championship
Gukesh won the 2024 Candidates tournament held in Toronto. He also won games against fellow countrymen Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi
The Federal
22 April 2024 11:11 AM GMT
22 April 2024 11:11 AM GMT
