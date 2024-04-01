The Federal
x

Watch | ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan stands for India’s constitutional values’

The filmmaker-writer duo talk about their ‘feminist film’, featuring a young rebel with a cause, that deals with the ideas of freedom, love, and revolution

Nawaid Anjum
1 April 2024 12:49 PM GMT


Filmspatriotism in Indian cinemaAmazon Prime Video
Nawaid Anjum
About the AuthorNawaid Anjum
Nawaid Anjum is the features editor at The Federal
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X