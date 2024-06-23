- Home
Watch | 37 dead, one missing in Assam floods
Relief efforts are being undertaken on war footing. These include 134 camps and 94 distribution centres, providing shelter and support to 17,661 people.
The Federal
23 Jun 2024 1:36 PM GMT
23 Jun 2024 1:36 PM GMT
