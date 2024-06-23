The Federal
Watch | 37 dead, one missing in Assam floods

Relief efforts are being undertaken on war footing. These include 134 camps and 94 distribution centres, providing shelter and support to 17,661 people.

23 Jun 2024 1:36 PM GMT


Assam floodsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam
