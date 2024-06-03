The Federal
x

Watch | 2024 LS polls counting: Is it foolproof?

In a baffling move, the EC has notified candidates who suspect foul play and want EVMs verified must pay Rs 40,000 plus GST

The Federal
3 Jun 2024 4:46 PM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha ElectionElection CommissionEVM
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick