The Federal
x

Watch: Vishnu Deo Sai: Chhattisgarh’s new tribal Chief Minister

10 Dec 2023 12:13 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-10 14:56:02.0  )

Vishnu Deo Sai chosen as Chhattisgarh CM, marking BJP’s strategic shift to consolidate tribal and OBC votes ahead of 2024

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X