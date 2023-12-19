The Federal
x

Viral video of Bengaluru airport road accident

19 Dec 2023 3:07 PM GMT

A serial accident near Bengaluru Airport involving airport taxis has left eight cars damaged. Viral videos captured the chaos on the Chikkajala Flyover. Fortunately, no lives were lost, only minor injuries

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X