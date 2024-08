Vetrimaaran all praise for Dhanush's direction in 'Raayan' | Vaadivasal | Vada Chennai 2 | Suriya

Tamil Director Vetrimaaran shares his thoughts on film star Dhanush's approach behind the camera in the film 'Raayan,' highlighting his transition from actor to director. Watch The Federal's interaction with the ace director on the sidelines of sister concern Puthiya Thalaimurai's Tamizhan Awards 2024.