The Federal
x

Vetri Duraisamy’s death: Tragic end to a father’s search for missing son | Saidai Duraisamy

13 Feb 2024 1:02 PM GMT

The body of Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, was fished out from the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, nine days after he went missing


Similar Posts

X