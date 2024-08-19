The Federal
x

UPSC lateral entry | Is Congress right in saying it will hit SC/ST communities?

Congress says move will provide backdoor entry to officers linked to RSS; BJP says concept was introduced by UPA

Neelu Vyas
19 Aug 2024 4:38 PM GMT


UPSCUPSCCivil servicesBJPCongress
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick