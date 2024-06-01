The Federal
x

UP, Maharashtra exit polls: What do numbers predict for these two key states?

Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats up for contention in Lok Sabha polls. And the exit polls predict that the NDA could grab around 69 seats, with INDIA bloc expected to clinch around 11 seats

The Federal
1 Jun 2024 3:48 PM GMT


Maharasthra2024 Lok Sabha ElectionExit polls
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick