Union Budget 2024: Funds for Andhra and Bihar; Maharashtra ignored

The Union Budget 2024-25 has allocated significant funds for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, with Andhra Pradesh receiving ₹15,000 crore for the development of Amaravati and additional funds for the Polavaram irrigation project. Bihar is set to receive ₹26,000 crore for highway and road projects, raising concerns over Maharashtra's exclusion.