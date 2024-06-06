The Federal
Interview | Modi's charisma is not a renewable source of energy: Arjun Appadurai

6 Jun 2024 11:42 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-06 14:20:39  )Pramila Krishnan

Prof Arjun Appadurai, one of the few analysts who had predicted a significant fall in BJP/NDA seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spoke to The Federal


