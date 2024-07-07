The Federal
x

Two former rogue elephants turn guardians of Nilgiris village

Catch the incredible journey of Shankar and Srinivasan, two elephant friends who had once terrorised villages in the Nilgiris but they went on to become 'kumkis' and donned the role of protectors.

The Federal
7 July 2024 12:28 PM GMT


protect elephantsnilgirisKumki elephantswildlife
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick